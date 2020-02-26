Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 26, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | The Pickle Mafia 

By
Charlie Lindner has two different musical itches to scratch. Known for his otherworldly work with The Manhattan Project and his more earth-based jazz, Lindner is taking it another step beyond by combining the two with his band The Pickle Mafia. Backed by bassist Ben Chilbert and drummer Marco Cirigliano, Lindner's got a jazz rash that he goes after with an electronic back scratcher. Using tools such as a Roland SP-404SX Linear Wave Sampler and a microKORG, Lindner manipulates the organically created notes in front of a live audience.

Charlie Lindner & The Pickle Mafia play Saturday, February 29, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224, threeheadsbrewing.com; charlielindner.com.

Tags:

