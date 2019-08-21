JAZZ | Chris Potter Jazz Trio 

Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 21, 2019

Chris Potter Jazz Trio 

PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

After studying with upstate guitar heroes Bob Sneider and Steve Brown, Chris Potter has emerged as a major player in a variety of groups, from the quartets of Mike Kaupa and Doug Stone to bands including Organzola and The Swooners. Whether he's playing original tunes or jazz standards from the Great American Songbook, Potter unfurls beautifully shaped solos. At Via Girasole Wine Bar, he will be joined by Chase Ellison on drums, and Robert MacPartland, bass.

Chris Potter Jazz Trio performs Friday, August 23, 7 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. 641-0340; winebarinpittsfordny.com.

