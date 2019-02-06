JAZZ | Christian Howes 

Over the last five decades, Penfield Central School District has hosted an impressive array of guest jazz luminaries to teach and perform with its students. Clark Terry, James Carter, Sean Jones and Regina Carter are just some of the previous visiting artists. The 49th Annual Penfield Jazz Fundraiser Concerts will feature one of the most unusual musicians: electric jazz violinist Christian Howes. Howes, who has won numerous awards and jazz polls, plays the violin with the freedom of an electric guitarist. He's also been known to use a variety of samples, constructing his accompaniment as he plays. At his two concerts, Howes will be joined on stage by a variety of Penfield student ensembles.

Christian Howes plays Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9, 7:30 p.m. at Penfield High School Auditorium, 25 High School Drive. $12-$18. 249-5700. phsmusic.booktix.com; christianhowes.com.