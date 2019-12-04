JAZZ | Christoph Irniger's Pilgrim 

Over the years Rochester International Jazz Festival attendees have had the opportunity to hear numerous musicians from Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. When the Bop Shop presents Christoph Irniger's Pilgrim, local jazz fans can add the best of Swiss jazz to the list. A Zurich-based tenor saxophonist, Irniger studied with Dave Liebman and Mark Turner, and has played with Dave Douglas, Nasheet Waits and many others. His quintet, Pilgrim — with pianist Stefan Aeby, Raffaele Bossard on bass, guitarist Dave Gisler, and Michi Stulz on drums — is as simpatico and virtuosic a group as you will ever hear. While some of the ensemble's compositions are written and others free, all of them involve near-telepathic group improvisations at the highest level.

Christoph Irniger and Pilgrim play Thursday, December 5, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $20 at the door, $15 for students, 271-3354. bopshop.com; christophirniger.com.