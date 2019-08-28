Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 28, 2019

JAZZ-DANCE MUSIC | Moon Hooch 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEFFREY GRACIK
  • PHOTO BY JEFFREY GRACIK

The New School in Manhattan has the reputation for being a progressive institution. Case in point, the innovative trio Moon Hooch was born of the school's Jazz and Contemporary Music program. The musical trinity of saxophonists Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen and drummer James Muschler first garnered attention performing on NYC subway platforms, and was eventually enlisted as the house band for the Australian TV series "Hamish and Andy's Gap Year" in 2011. Moon Hooch's self-titled debut climbed the Billboard Jazz chart in 2013. The band's creative credo is perhaps best articulated in the title of its second album "This Is Cave Music;" the elemental fusion of primal beats and raw horns has been culturally dubbed "brass house," and even a progressive brand of jazz. The trio's latest single, entitled "Give Yourself to Love," is a must-listen.

With support from Jaw Gems, Moon Hooch performs Wednesday, September 4, 9 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. 9 p.m. $15 advance; $17 day of show. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; moonhooch.com.

