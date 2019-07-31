Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 31, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Don Menza 

Few musicians have had as rich a career as Buffalo-born tenor saxophonist Don Menza. Over the past six decades, Menza has toured with the bands of Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, Elvin Jones, and others. You might have caught his solos on television during his long tenure with Doc Severinsen's NBC Orchestra. If that's not enough, he composed big band standards like "Groovin' Hard" and "Time Check." At the Bop Shop, he'll be joined by guitarist Bob Sneider, John Hasselback on trumpet and flugelhorn, bassist Danny Vitale, and Mike Melito on drums.

Don Menza performs Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10 students; $15 regular. 271-3354. bopshop.com; donmenza.com.

