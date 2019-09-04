Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Eastman Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JESSICA KAUFMAN
  • PHOTO BY JESSICA KAUFMAN

To call it an embarrassment of riches would be an understatement. Pianists Bill Dobbins and Gary Versace will share the stage with trumpeter Clay Jenkins, saxophonist Charles Pillow, guitarist Bob Sneider, trombonist Mark Kellogg, bassist Jeff Campbell and drummer Rich Thompson. Between them are dozens of albums, tours and recordings with giants like Buddy Rich, Chuck Mangione and Paul Simon (to name just a few) and a great deal of musical simpatico. They just happen to be members of the Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty of the Eastman School of Music. Various combinations of them will tackle standards and originals on the Kilbourn Hall stage Thursday.

The Eastman Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty perform Thursday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. $10; free with UR ID or season subscription. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10

Deborah Magone @ House of Guitars

Mitty & The Followers @ Record Archive

Aaron Lipp & Brian Williams @ Iron Smoke Distillery

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Rochester Fringe Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 4-10, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.