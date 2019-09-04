JAZZ | Eastman Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty 

To call it an embarrassment of riches would be an understatement. Pianists Bill Dobbins and Gary Versace will share the stage with trumpeter Clay Jenkins, saxophonist Charles Pillow, guitarist Bob Sneider, trombonist Mark Kellogg, bassist Jeff Campbell and drummer Rich Thompson. Between them are dozens of albums, tours and recordings with giants like Buddy Rich, Chuck Mangione and Paul Simon (to name just a few) and a great deal of musical simpatico. They just happen to be members of the Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty of the Eastman School of Music. Various combinations of them will tackle standards and originals on the Kilbourn Hall stage Thursday.

The Eastman Jazz and Contemporary Media Faculty perform Thursday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. $10; free with UR ID or season subscription. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org.