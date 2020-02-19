Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 19, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Ethnic Heritage Ensemble 

In 1972, seeking to know more about his musical roots, percussionist Kahil El'Zabar traveled to Africa to study at the University of Ghana. The knowledge he gained there led to such opportunities as writing arrangements for Broadway's "The Lion King." Over the last five decades, El'Zabar has worked with Pharoah Sanders, Cannonball Adderley, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and many others. In his hometown of Chicago, in an effort to fuse aspects of traditional African music with African American music, he founded the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. At Bop Shop Records, El'Zabar will be joined by the great baritone saxophonist Alex Harding — who has played with Julius Hemphill, Hamiet Blueitt, and others — and the excellent trumpeter Cory Wilkes, who, among other things, can play two trumpets at once.

The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble plays Sunday, February 23, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. 271-3354. bopshop.com; ethnicheritageensemble.bandcamp.com.

