Jazz Fest Guide: Three thoughts for the 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 

The 2019 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is here, and with it, a whirlwind of concerts by national, international, and local musicians. It can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned jazz fest fan. As you sort through your personal concert itinerary, I have three thoughts that we at CITY Newspaper hope will be helpful as you make your way through this nine-day marathon of music, running from June 21 through 29:



1. Let’s dance



I can’t count the number of times I’ve been to a high-energy jazz fest performance filled with infectious, toe-tapping grooves, only to see a mere handful of other concertgoers dancing. And while there’s nothing wrong with taking it all in from your seat, there’s a special kind of joy you can only get from cutting loose on the dance floor.



2. Take it easy



Hitting the proverbial wall around Day 5 or 6 of the festival is inevitable, but you can avoid burnout. While there may be four or more different shows you want to see on a given day, it’s really more about the quality of the performances you witness than the sheer quantity of sets you attend. Sometimes it can be best to choose two or three shows per day, and allow yourself time in between to relax and soak in the vibe of the festival.



3. Get surprised



For me, the best part of the jazz festival every year is always the discovery of artists I had never heard play before. For one uninterrupted hour, each jazz fest performance allows the listener to dive headlong into what makes the musicians tick creatively, what they value. Sometimes, you can find that you value you the same things, and you just didn’t know it. Those kinds of unexpected realizations help to make the concert experience all the more enjoyable.



Have fun and enjoy the festival!