July 17, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ FUSION | Swimmer 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FOCAL POINTS AT LOCAL JOINTS
  • PHOTO BY FOCAL POINTS AT LOCAL JOINTS

Based in Burlington, Vermont, Swimmer is an experimental jazz-rock quintet of precocious young musicians working on the same sonic jigsaw puzzle. Featuring drummer Cotter Ellis, guitarist Joe Agnello, keyboardist and sax player Matt Dolliver, bassist Jack Vignone, and guitarist Paul Klein, Swimmer has released multiple live albums since 2014, in addition to its debut studio album, "Throw It Out," in 2018. A kind of millennial version of Steely Dan, Swimmer features expansive oceans of complex chord changes and crisp guitar solos, with jazzy sophistication and blues-rock grit. Though mostly instrumental, the music keeps you on your toes with abrupt stop-times, quick anticipations, and improvisational arrangements.

Swimmer will perform on Thursday, July 18, 10 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. 413-5745. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; swimmermusic.com.

