JAZZ | Gray Quartet 

The Spirit Room has joined the ranks of Rochester-area venues including 80W and Via Girasole Wine Bar in hosting weekly jazz concerts featuring local musicians. Every Tuesday, The Spirit Room hosts the Jazz Session Series, featuring the talented Eastman School of Music students and alumni in the Gray Quartet. Consisting of pianist Max Greenberg, guitarist Blake Pattengale, Rafael Enciso on bass, and drummer Stephen Morris, the quartet provides fresh, vibrant takes on vintage jazz classics and popular standards. Be on the lookout for Greenberg's incisive but melodic keyboard riffs and Pattengale's fluid, groove-oriented approach to the guitar.

The Gray Quartet plays Tuesday, September 17, 7:30 p.m. at The Spirit Room, 139 State Street. $5 suggested donation. 397-7595. facebook.com/TheSpiritRoomRochester; facebook.com/graybookingagency.