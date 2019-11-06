Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ GUITAR | Stephane Wrembel 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY IRENE YPENBURG
  • PHOTO BY IRENE YPENBURG

French jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel clearly sits at the foot of Django Reinhardt's throne. But this amazing guitarist is more than a mere acolyte. There are rock demons in his head, demons that don't necessarily rise up, but stir the man from within to create music that is both timelessly romantic and beautiful. Wrembel is a local favorite, and a Hollywood favorite, too. You may have caught him at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, and you may have caught the man's music in Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris." If not, you may want to catch him now. Bring a date.

Stephane Wrembel and his band play Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Suite 101. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 292-9940. lovincup.com; stephanewrembel.com.

