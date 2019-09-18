JAZZ | Harvey Sorgen, Michael Bisio & Erik Lawrence Trio 

Talk about a power trio. Drummer Harvey Sorgen (pictured) has played with a host of jazz greats, including Ahmad Jamal, Dave Douglas, and Anthony Braxton. But that's not half of it: On the pop side, Sorgen's worked with Hot Tuna, Bob Weir, The Allman Brothers Band, and many more. Saxophonist Erik Lawrence has a similar cross-genre resume, having worked with jazz artists Tony Levin, Steven Bernstein, and Pete Levin as well as pop stars Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, and Mavis Staples. Rounding out the trio is bassist Michael Bisio, who has worked extensively with Matthew Shipp while occasionally playing with others ranging from Jason Kao Hwang to DJ Spooky.

Sorgen, Bisio, Lawrence perform on Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10 for students; $15 door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; harveysorgen.com; eriklawrencemusic.com; michaelbisio.com.