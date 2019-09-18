Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Harvey Sorgen, Michael Bisio & Erik Lawrence Trio 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Talk about a power trio. Drummer Harvey Sorgen (pictured) has played with a host of jazz greats, including Ahmad Jamal, Dave Douglas, and Anthony Braxton. But that's not half of it: On the pop side, Sorgen's worked with Hot Tuna, Bob Weir, The Allman Brothers Band, and many more. Saxophonist Erik Lawrence has a similar cross-genre resume, having worked with jazz artists Tony Levin, Steven Bernstein, and Pete Levin as well as pop stars Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, and Mavis Staples. Rounding out the trio is bassist Michael Bisio, who has worked extensively with Matthew Shipp while occasionally playing with others ranging from Jason Kao Hwang to DJ Spooky.

Sorgen, Bisio, Lawrence perform on Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10 for students; $15 door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; harveysorgen.com; eriklawrencemusic.com; michaelbisio.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Ayers Brothers Band @ Lincoln Hill Farms

Union Redux @ Record Archive

Greece Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 18-24, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.