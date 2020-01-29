JAZZ | Ibeji Quartet 

When they are not working on their advanced studies, you'll find two Eastman School of Music doctoral students playing at The Little Theatre Café in the Ibeji Quartet. The band is named after the Yoruba word for twins because of what can only be described as a mutual admiration society. American jazz pianist Ted Perry and Brazilian guitarist César Haas love each other's musical heritage. When Perry and Haas are joined by Kyle Vock on bass, drummer Ryan Barski, and special guest Colin Gordon on saxophones, they'll be playing a combination of standards and originals — including some Brazilian tunes by Antonio Carlos Jobim and others.

Ibeji Quartet performs Thursday, January 30, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free, donation suggested. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music.