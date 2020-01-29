JAZZ-JAM BAND | Jazz Is PHSH 

Created by drummer Adam Chase and his brother, guitarist Matthew Chase, Jazz Is PHSH is more than your typical tribute band. Rather than simply presenting the music of popular jam band Phish with similar or identical arrangements, Jazz Is PHSH repackages the improv-rich music in tight and succinct jazz arrangements. There's also plenty of funk inflection, with some Latin and big band influence sprinkled in. The band's 2017 debut album, "He Never Spoke a Word," is a stylistically varied collection of 12 Phish songs that maintains that group's fun-loving approach to the groove while avoiding the pitfalls of overindulgence that can sometimes plague jam band music. A fresh way to experience the music of PHSH that may help pave the way for jazz-jam band fusion projects in the future.

Jazz Is PHSH, along with local band Haewa, plays Saturday, February 1, 8:30 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $15. All ages. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; jazzisphish.com.