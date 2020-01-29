Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 29, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ-JAM BAND | Jazz Is PHSH 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL WEINTROB
  • PHOTO BY MICHAEL WEINTROB

Created by drummer Adam Chase and his brother, guitarist Matthew Chase, Jazz Is PHSH is more than your typical tribute band. Rather than simply presenting the music of popular jam band Phish with similar or identical arrangements, Jazz Is PHSH repackages the improv-rich music in tight and succinct jazz arrangements. There's also plenty of funk inflection, with some Latin and big band influence sprinkled in. The band's 2017 debut album, "He Never Spoke a Word," is a stylistically varied collection of 12 Phish songs that maintains that group's fun-loving approach to the groove while avoiding the pitfalls of overindulgence that can sometimes plague jam band music. A fresh way to experience the music of PHSH that may help pave the way for jazz-jam band fusion projects in the future.

Jazz Is PHSH, along with local band Haewa, plays Saturday, February 1, 8:30 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $15. All ages. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; jazzisphish.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Chris Cady @ B-Side

Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters @ Record Archive

The Swooners @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.