JAZZ | Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 

The first jazz orchestras came to prominence about a century ago. Since then interest in the form has ebbed and flowed, but over the last three decades, no ensemble has done more to keep the flame alive than the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Music Director Wynton Marsalis. Aside from Marsalis — one of the greatest trumpeters alive — the band is packed with individual stars such as saxophonists Victor Goines and Ted Nash, as well as trumpeter Marcus Printup. When the band takes the stage at Kodak Hall, in addition to original compositions and arrangements, the musicians will reinvigorate classics by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Mary Lou Williams, and Thelonious Monk.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis play Wednesday, October 30, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 60 Gibbs Street. Tickets: $39-$99; $10 students. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; jazz.org/JLCO.