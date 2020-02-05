Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 05, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Jeff Coffin 

The 50th Annual Penfield Jazz Fundraiser Concerts feature three-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin. Currently a member of the Dave Matthews Band, Coffin previously spent 14 years — and won those three Grammys— as a member of Bela Fleck & The Flecktones. He's also released 15 CDs as a leader and he literally wrote the book – "The Saxophone Book" — on saxophone technique. Coffin will join an illustrious list of top-flight artists. Over the last five decades, this Penfield concert series has brought Regina Carter, Jake Shimabukuro, Russell Malone, Kevin Mahogany, James Carter, Stefon Harris, and dozens more to share the stage with a variety of Penfield student ensembles.

Jeff Coffin plays Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p.m. at the Penfield High School Auditorium, 25 High School Drive, Penfield. $15 for adults, $10 students, available in-person at Penfield High School or online. 249-6749. phsmusic.booktix.com; jeffcoffin.com.

