JAZZ | Jimmie Highsmith Jr. 

Saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr. is as homegrown as it gets, having honed his skills at Rochester's Hochstein School of Music and School of the Arts. He then took off for the United States Air Force, where his flights included soaring jazz solos. After forming a band and playing USO events internationally, Highsmith Jr. returned to Rochester and established his own civilian band. Over the years, he's also played with Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, and many other jazz stars. When he plays at Via Girasole Wine Bar, you can expect the best of smooth jazz, with a substantial injection of funk.

Jimmy Highsmith Jr. performs Saturday, December 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. winebarinpittsfordny.com; jimmiehighsmithjr.com.