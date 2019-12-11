Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 11, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Jimmie Highsmith Jr. 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr. is as homegrown as it gets, having honed his skills at Rochester's Hochstein School of Music and School of the Arts. He then took off for the United States Air Force, where his flights included soaring jazz solos. After forming a band and playing USO events internationally, Highsmith Jr. returned to Rochester and established his own civilian band. Over the years, he's also played with Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, and many other jazz stars. When he plays at Via Girasole Wine Bar, you can expect the best of smooth jazz, with a substantial injection of funk.

Jimmy Highsmith Jr. performs Saturday, December 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. winebarinpittsfordny.com; jimmiehighsmithjr.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17
Live from Hochstein: Madrigalia @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Madrigalia @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Mike Gladstone & Rob Smith @ Record Archive

The Brother Brothers @ Arbor Loft

The Brother Brothers @ Arbor Loft

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 11-17, 2019
Cover Story:
Students plead: Don't take our teachers
The Rochester Teachers Association said a third of city school student body could lose at least one teacher from the district's proposed layoffs. read more ...

By City news staff

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.