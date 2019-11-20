JAZZ | Joe Fiedler's 'Big Sackbut' 

Trombonist Joe Fiedler has explored his instrument's important role in Latin music with Celia Cruz and Eddie Palmieri, as well as in the pit band of "In the Heights" on Broadway. He's also embraced his role as an arranger of hundreds of tunes for "Sesame Street" on his recent album, "Open Sesame." But over the years, Fiedler has also released a half-dozen jazz albums, and among his ensembles in that genre, Big Sackbut is the most unique. The group's name is a humorous reference to the Renaissance-era precursor to the trombone. Joining Fiedler are three top brass players: Ryan Keberle and Marshall Gilkes on trombones, and Jose Davila on tuba. At the Bop Shop, they'll be playing originals along with compositions by Charles Mingus, Phil Wilson, and Roswell Rudd.

Joe Fiedler's Big Sackbut plays Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 at door, $10 students. 271-3354. bopshop.com; joefiedler.com.