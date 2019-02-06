Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Joe Fiedler's 'Open Sesame' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BILL SHERMAN
  • PHOTO BY BILL SHERMAN

After touring with Latin greats like Celia Cruz and Eddie Palmieri and playing in the Broadway show "In the Heights," jazz trombonist Joe Fiedler settled down on Sesame Street. That is, he took a job writing hundreds of arrangements for the popular kids' television show. Over the years, he's released a half dozen jazz albums, but only his latest, "Open Sesame," combines his two worlds. At the Bop Shop, along with bandmates Jeff Lederer on saxophone, Sean Conly, bass, and Michael Sarin on drums, Fiedler will play jazz takes on classics like the "Sesame Street Theme," "Rubber Duckie," "People In Your Neighborhood," and an especially soulful rendition of "Put Down The Duckie."

Joe Fiedler's 'Open Sesame – Playing Sesame Street Classics' plays Saturday, February 9, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15-$20. 271-3354. bopshop.com; joefiedler.com.

