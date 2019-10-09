JAZZ | Joe Policastro Trio 

You might hear an occasional Thelonious Monk tune and an original composition or two, but what separates the Joe Policastro Trio from other jazz combos is the rest of its repertoire. You might hear pop tunes like "1999" by Prince, "More Than a Woman" by The Bee Gees, or "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young. Or, how about "America" from "West Side Story," or the theme to "Twin Peaks"? Policastro can take the most unlikely tunes and transform them into jazz classics, ripe for improvisation. A superb bassist, Policastro is joined by two excellent bandmates: Dave Miller on guitar and Mikel Avery on drums.

Joe Policastro Trio plays Sunday, October 13, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free, donations accepted. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; thejptrio.com.