October 02, 2019

JAZZ | Jon Batiste 

Pianist, singer, and composer Jon Batiste was already bursting with talent when he emerged to lead Stay Human as the house band on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." On his latest studio album, "Hollywood Africans," he brings his New Orleans roots to a variety of evocative compositions, whether originals or standards. The title of the record is borrowed from a 1983 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Like the late artist, Batiste takes an art form that has existed for centuries and injects it with a fresh sensibility that's as irresistible as it is innovative. His forthcoming live album "Chronology of a Dream" is due out on November 1.

Jon Batiste plays Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. $35-$90.50. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; jonbatiste.com.

