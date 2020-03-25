Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 25, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Judah Sealy: 'Off the Charts' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Rochester saxophonist Judah Sealy has a soft-spoken, unassuming presence, but don't let that fool you. His talent for consummate smooth jazz licks is undeniable, and his ability to confidently carry the groove is what gives his music its charm. His new single, cleverly titled "Off the Charts" — available on all platforms Friday, March 27 — has real mainstream appeal without sacrificing any virtuosity. Sealy continues delivering on the easy-listening vibes present on his latest full-length album, "Welcome Home," from 2018. As with that collection, there's plenty of nostalgia for '80s jazz on "Off the Charts," with smatterings of funk and soul adding flare. Should the Rochester International Jazz Festival go on this year, consider this single an excellent preview of what you can expect from Sealy during his June 27 jazz fest performance. Either way, this is a local musician you need to know. judahsealymusic.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31
Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Hanna PK @ Via Girasole Wine Bar

Live Stream: Jonathan Biss, piano @ Joseph Avenue Arts & Cultural Alliance

Isabella Barbagallo @ Bar Louie

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 25-31, 2020
Cover Story:
A guide for all seasons
read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.