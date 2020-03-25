JAZZ | Judah Sealy: 'Off the Charts' 

Rochester saxophonist Judah Sealy has a soft-spoken, unassuming presence, but don't let that fool you. His talent for consummate smooth jazz licks is undeniable, and his ability to confidently carry the groove is what gives his music its charm. His new single, cleverly titled "Off the Charts" — available on all platforms Friday, March 27 — has real mainstream appeal without sacrificing any virtuosity. Sealy continues delivering on the easy-listening vibes present on his latest full-length album, "Welcome Home," from 2018. As with that collection, there's plenty of nostalgia for '80s jazz on "Off the Charts," with smatterings of funk and soul adding flare. Should the Rochester International Jazz Festival go on this year, consider this single an excellent preview of what you can expect from Sealy during his June 27 jazz fest performance. Either way, this is a local musician you need to know. judahsealymusic.com.