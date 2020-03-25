JAZZ | Laura Dubin & Antonio Guerrero 

Given these circumstances of seclusion we all find ourselves in, the nightly, web-streaming performances at 8 p.m. by local pianist Laura Dubin and her husband, drummer Antonio Guerrero (at facebook.com/lauradubinjazz), are the closest you can get to catching a show at a cozy jazz club. The duo trades in straight-ahead jazz, playing with a bouncy synergy that emphasizes the rhythmic vitality of the arrangements. Dubin is an articulate player with a "classical" attention to detail, and Guerrero infuses easy-going swing with Latin grooves to create delightful instrumental duets. As for the videos' production value, viewers get a great overhead perspective, with three different angles that alternate between the pair together and shots of each musician individually. The sound quality is decent as well; with an intimate vibe that makes you feel as if you're right there in the room with them. After being streamed, the concerts are also available via the "Laura Dubin Jazz" YouTube channel. lauradubin.com.