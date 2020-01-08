Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 08, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Levin Brothers 

After studying at Eastman School of Music, bassist Tony Levin was enlisted by Chuck Mangione. But that was just the beginning of a career that would include work with Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, John Lennon, Pink Floyd, and many other top artists. Meanwhile, Tony's brother Pete Levin was playing various keyboards with stars such as Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Jaco Pastorius and Paul Simon. Between them, the two brothers have recorded hundreds of albums with others, but it wasn't until a few years ago that they released their first album together. At Lovin' Cup, they'll be joined by drummer Jeff Siegel and guitarist Jeff Ciampa.

The Levin Brothers play Saturday, January 11, 8 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 292-9940. lovincup.com; thelevinbrothers.com.

