JAZZ | Mark McGrain's NOROC Quartet 

Native Rochesterian Mark McGrain has spent the last 25 years soaking up the indigenous jazz scene of New Orleans. When he visits his hometown Sunday, the trombonist will lead his NOROC Quartet in new compositions and works previously recorded with his main group, Plunge. Joining McGrain in his New Orleans-Rochester connection band — hence the name NOROC — will be local jazz luminaries Mike Kaupa on trumpet, Dave Arenius playing bass, and Richard Felice on drums.

The NOROC Quartet performs Sunday, April 7, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue, $10-$15. 737-0137, bopshop.com; markmcgrain.com.