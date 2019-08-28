Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 28, 2019

JAZZ | Mel Henderson & Joe Chiappone Jazz Duo 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

You may have caught guitarist Mel Henderson laying down a Wes Montgomery-like solo in the Grammy-nominated band Paradigm Shift. Or you may have seen him play a burning solo with an out-of-town visitor like Dr. Lonnie Smith. And you've probably heard guitarist Joe Chiappone's fluid riffs when he's on stage with Rochester's great horn band Prime Time Funk. When Henderson and Chiappone get together for a duo performance, the total rhythmic and harmonic energy is bound to be more than the sum of its parts.

The Mel Henderson & Joe Chiappone Jazz Duo performs Thursday, August 29, 7 to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. 641-0340 to make a reservation. winebarinpittsfordny.com; melhendersonjazz.com; primetimefunk.com.

