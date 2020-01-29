JAZZ | Mike Kaupa & Gordon Webster 

Trumpeter Mike Kaupa seems to be on every bandstand in town. One night he's playing with Chet Catallo, the next with Annie Wells. And that's when he's not occupying his long-standing trumpet chair in the Dave Rivello Ensemble. When the stars have visited, Kaupa has brought his gorgeous tone to the music of Ray Charles, Joe Locke, Mel Tormé, Steve Gadd, Gary Bartz, and many others. But when he takes the stage at Via Girasole, it will be in a more intimate duo setting. Kaupa and pianist Gordon Webster will be mining the Great American Songbook and playing jazz standards. Look out for special selections like Chick Corea's "Tones for Joan's Bones" and Bill Evans's "Turn out the Stars."

The Mike Kaupa Duo plays Friday, January 31, 7-10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. viagirasole.com; mikekaupa.wixsite.com/mike-kaupa.