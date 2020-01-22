JAZZ | Mike Melito Trio 

From the popular to the obscure, Mike Melito knows jazz classics so well that he can step into any situation. So it's not surprising that he's been the drummer of choice when jazz luminaries like Benny Golson, James Moody, Barry Harris, Eric Alexander, and many more have come to town. Over the years, Melito has recorded four excellent albums as a leader, showcasing his own straight-ahead musical vision. At Via Girasole, he'll be joined by guitarist Bob Sneider and Dino Losito on organ, playing standards and bebop tunes, with an emphasis on the music of Wes Montgomery.

The Mike Melito Trio performs Saturday, January 25, 7 to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum; reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. viagirasole.com; mikemelito.com.