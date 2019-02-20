Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 20, 2019

JAZZ | Mostly Other People Do the Killing 

Mostly Other People Do The Killing takes jazz to a whole new level by japing standard traditions and reveling in pushing sonic boundaries. Based in New York City, the band began as a quartet and continues to fluctuate in size as a free-improvisation collective. MOPDTK typically presents itself as a horn-filled jazz septet with a sleazy, swanky-smooth ragtime feel. This evening will offer a more intimate trio experience, featuring pianist Ron Strabinsky, bassist Moppa Elliott, and drummer Kevin Shea. Together the trio rips through classic jazz chord changes with vibrant originality and fresh variation, creating sonic chaos that culminates in a clean and sophisticated jazz soiree.

Mostly Other People Do the Killing will perform on Saturday, February 23, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $10-$20. 271-3354. bopshop.com; hotcuprecords.com.

