JAZZ | Mwenso and the Shakes 

Michael Mwenso conducts the Shakes with every bone in his body. He's like a human metronome or a man-sized baton, pouring himself out on the stage in an unrelenting display of positivity. It's an eclectic collision of jazz and world beat affirmation. Born in Sierra Leone and raised in London, Mwenso packs visceral energy and Teflon swing into the music's polyphonic spree. Now based in Harlem, Mwenso and the Shakes are coming to town with its "Harlem 100" show, honoring the 100th year anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance.

Mwenso and the Shakes perform "Harlem 100" on Thursday, October 24, 7:30 p.m. at Nazareth College Arts Center's Callahan Theater, 4245 East Avenue. $28-$50. 389-2170. naz.edu/arts-center; mwensoandshakes.com.