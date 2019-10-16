Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 16, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Nabaté Isles with Eastman Jazz Lab Band 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

On his debut album, "Electronic Excursions," Grammy winning trumpet player Nabaté Isles plays tunes ranging from smooth jazz to hard bop, with a detour to funk. Since graduating from the Eastman School of Music, Isles has played with Christian McBride, Jill Scott, Dianne Reeves, and many others. When he joins the Eastman Jazz Lab Band, they'll be performing works by artists who influenced Isles, including Mulgrew Miller's "Grew's Tune," Roy Hargrove's "Roy Allen," and the Miles Davis/Gil Evans arrangement of George Gershwin's "Bess You Is My Woman Now." The group will also play a rarely heard Quincy Jones arrangement of Clifford Browns' "Keepin' Up with Jonesy."

Nabaté Isles and Eastman Jazz Lab Band play Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. Free. 274-1000. esm.rochester.edu; facebook.com/NabateIslesTrumpet.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
16 Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20 Mon
21 Tue
22
Live from Hochstein: RPO @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: RPO @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Blacktop Daddies @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance: Music Makers, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 16-22, 2019
Cover Story:
A former paperboy's story of sexual abuse
Rick Bates claims in a lawsuit against Gannett Co. that he was sexually abused as a paperboy in 1983 read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.