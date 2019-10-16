JAZZ | Nabaté Isles with Eastman Jazz Lab Band 

On his debut album, "Electronic Excursions," Grammy winning trumpet player Nabaté Isles plays tunes ranging from smooth jazz to hard bop, with a detour to funk. Since graduating from the Eastman School of Music, Isles has played with Christian McBride, Jill Scott, Dianne Reeves, and many others. When he joins the Eastman Jazz Lab Band, they'll be performing works by artists who influenced Isles, including Mulgrew Miller's "Grew's Tune," Roy Hargrove's "Roy Allen," and the Miles Davis/Gil Evans arrangement of George Gershwin's "Bess You Is My Woman Now." The group will also play a rarely heard Quincy Jones arrangement of Clifford Browns' "Keepin' Up with Jonesy."

Nabaté Isles and Eastman Jazz Lab Band play Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m. at Eastman School of Music's Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs Street. Free. 274-1000. esm.rochester.edu; facebook.com/NabateIslesTrumpet.