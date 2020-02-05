Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 05, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

.
JAZZ | Nancy Kelly 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN HERR
  PHOTO BY JOHN HERR

Nancy Kelly has been looking back into classic vocal jazz since she was a wee one, just four years old. Growing up in Rochester, she studied piano, clarinet, drama, and dance before settling on voice, which she studied at the Eastman School of Music. Kelly was twice named "Best Female Jazz Vocalist" in the DownBeat Readers' Poll. She has toured the planet with a mission to bring bop back to swing and vice versa. From the sweet and sublime to the sassy and brassy, Nancy Kelly can easily break hearts and burn down barns. Fire!

Nancy Kelly plays Sunday, February 9, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $10. 292-9940. lovincup.com; nancykelly.com.

