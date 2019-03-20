Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019

JAZZ | Nathan Kay Sextet 

PHOTO BY MARGOT SCHULMAN
  • PHOTO BY MARGOT SCHULMAN

Sometimes you just can't hold a student back. Trumpeter Nathan Kay is a senior at the Eastman School of Music, brimming with his own jazz compositions, so he's assembled a sextet to play his tunes at the Bop Shop. Not surprisingly, Kay found most of his bandmates right on Gibbs Street. He'll be joined by fellow Eastman senior Drew Voghel on tenor saxophone, Master's student Stephen Morris on drums; doctoral student Matt Landon playing guitar, Eastman graduate Max Greenberg on piano and bassist Mikailo Kasha.

Nathan Kay Sextet performs Tuesday, March 26, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $5-$10. 737-0137. bopshop.com.

