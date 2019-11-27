Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | New Jazz Ensemble with Lynn Ligammari 

When the Eastman School of Music's New Jazz Ensemble takes the stage at Kilbourn Hall next Wednesday, they'll be joined by Eastman alum and saxophonist Lynn Ligammari. Since graduating, Ligammari has been a member of the Brooklyn-based groove band Holy Hand Grenade. She's also brought her melodic and funky saxophone sound to gigs with Conor Oberst, The Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, and many others. The NJE is directed by Dave Rivello, who recently released a book of interviews with his mentor, the late arranger Bob Brookmeyer. To celebrate what would have been Brookmeyer's 90th birthday, the ensemble will also play some of his music. And topping it off will be arrangements and compositions by ESM students Ethan Cypress and Andrew Watkins.

The Eastman New Jazz Ensemble with Lynn Ligammari performs Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. Free. 274-1000. esm.rochester.edu; lynnligammari.com.

