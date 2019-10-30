Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 30, 2019

JAZZ | Olli Hirvonen's New Helsinki 

"Breathtaking" might be the first word that comes to mind when you hear the music of Finnish guitarist Olli Hirvonen. His seemingly impossible dexterity is matched by his propulsive phrasing and imaginative melodic leaps. It's not surprising that he won the 2016 Montreux Jazz Guitar Competition, especially considering the fact that the jury was headed by guitar god John McLaughlin. But the now Brooklyn-based Hirvonen is just one of four excellent musicians in New Helsinki. Equally kinetic are pianist Luke Marantz, bassist Marty Kenney, and drummer Nathan Ellman-Bell.

Olli Hirvonen's New Helsinki performs Tuesday, November 5, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue, $10 students, $15 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; ollihirvonen.com.

