December 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Paradigm Shift 

If you are an aficionado of octave-spanning guitar solos reminiscent of the great Wes Montgomery, you won't find a better practitioner than Rochester's own Melvin Henderson. When Henderson gets together with Hammond B-3 organ wizard Gerry Youngman and precise drummer Sean Jefferson, the Grammy-nominated trio is known as Paradigm Shift. Collectively, the band's three members have played with R&B greats like Martha Reeves, The Drifters, and Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes not to mention jazz stars including Al Jarreau, Jack McDuff, and Dr. Lonnie Smith.

Paradigm Shift performs Friday, December 6, 7-10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. winebarinpittsfordny.com; psjazz.com.

