JAZZ | Pat LaBarbera 

Born in Warsaw, New York, tenor saxophonist Pat LaBarbera grew up in one of Upstate New York's great jazz families, along with his brothers — drummer Joe LaBarbera and trumpeter John LaBarbera. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Pat LaBarbera toured with the bands of Louie Bellson and Woody Herman. A superb hard bop player, LaBarbera was a featured soloist with The Buddy Rich Band before joining the group of drummer Elvin Jones. For the past several decades, LaBarbera has been a prominent educator and first-call player in Toronto. At the Bop Shop, he will be joined by a top-notch local crew: guitarist Bob Sneider, pianist Harold Danko, bassist Dan Vitale, and Mike Melito on drums.

Pat LaBarbera plays Wednesday, May. 29, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue, $10-$15. 271-3354. bopshop.com; patlabarbera.jazzgiants.net.