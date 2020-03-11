Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 11, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Simone Baron & Arco Belo 

By
Inventive pianist and accordionist Simone Baron leads Arco Belo. A band that employs strings and other non-traditional jazz instruments, Arco Belo also combines eastern and western influences along with folk, classical, and ethnic strains. Compositions on the group's debut album, "The Space Between Disguises," seamlessly flow from the traditional to the avant-garde. Among the group's members are Brazilian-American percussionist Lucas Ashby and bassist Michael Pope, who has played with Chick Corea, David Sanborn, and others.

Simone Baron & Arco Belo play Monday, March 16, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 at the door, $10 for students. 271-3354. bopshop.com; simonebaron.bandcamp.com.

