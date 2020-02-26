Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 26, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Steve Greene and Dave Arenius 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
The guitar is basically a few pieces of wood, cut into shapes and glued together, with steel or nylon strings attached. But, in the hands of Steve Greene, it sings with gorgeous clarity. Over the decades, he's played with his trio and in The White Hots, among other configurations. He's also released several albums of standards and an excellent duo CD with his former teacher Gene Bertoncini ("Gene with Greene"). Greene has also composed music for Garth Fagan Dance and the Boston Dance Collective. In every different setting one thing is certain: Greene will transform those pieces of wood with strings into a miniature orchestra.

Steve Greene and bassist Dave Arenius perform Saturday, February 29, 7 to 10 p.m. at Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford. Free with one drink minimum. Reservations are strongly suggested. 641-0340. viagirasole.com; stevegreene.com.

