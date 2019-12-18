Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ-SWING | Gregory Street Vagabonds 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY RACHEL COUTANT
  • PHOTO BY RACHEL COUTANT

What do you get when you gather a group of software developers, IT engineers, pathologists, artists, educators, service workers, and retirees to play music in a South Wedge home? Gregory Street Vagabonds, of course. Mostly consisting of amateur musicians, the Vagabonds' common denominator is a love of swing dancing. When they play The Little Theatre Café on Saturday, they'll time-travel back to the 1930s and '40s with big band classics and original tunes, written in a similar vein. Naturally, there will be a few holiday tunes mixed in. Featured performers will include vocalists Evan Miller and Gretta Cavatassi, and whoever's best at doing the Lindy Hop.

Gregory Street Vagabonds play Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; facebook.com/GregoryStreetVagabonds.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Tragedy Brothers @ Record Archive

Paul Strowe @ B-Side

Stella Hill @ Little Café

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 18-24, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.