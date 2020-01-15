Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 15, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | The Rita Collective 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

When four musicians draw inspiration from a Tunisian oud player and form a world music ensemble, what tunes might you expect to hear in their repertoire? How about Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name," or Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror"? Turns out, these songs sound great when explored by superb jazz players on bass clarinet and marimba. But the group plays far more than unlikely covers. Band leader and bass clarinetist Dean Keller contributes excellent original tunes like "Healing." Along with Keller, The Rita Collective features top local musicians Kristen Shiner McGuire on marimba, bassist Kyle Vock, and drummer Joe Parker.

The Rita Collective performs Monday, January 20, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free; donations suggested. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; ritacollective.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
15 Thu
16 Fri
17 Sat
18 Sun
19 Mon
20 Tue
21

Advance Base, Sinai Vessel @ Small World Books

The Rita Collective @ 80W

Liza Bridgman, Adrianna Noone @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

January 15-21, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fifty years of Garth Fagan Dance: Music. Healing. Love.
At 80 years old, and 50 years after creating his namesake dance company, Garth Fagan reflects on the highs and lows of his life and career. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.