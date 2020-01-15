JAZZ | The Rita Collective 

When four musicians draw inspiration from a Tunisian oud player and form a world music ensemble, what tunes might you expect to hear in their repertoire? How about Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name," or Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror"? Turns out, these songs sound great when explored by superb jazz players on bass clarinet and marimba. But the group plays far more than unlikely covers. Band leader and bass clarinetist Dean Keller contributes excellent original tunes like "Healing." Along with Keller, The Rita Collective features top local musicians Kristen Shiner McGuire on marimba, bassist Kyle Vock, and drummer Joe Parker.

The Rita Collective performs Monday, January 20, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free; donations suggested. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; ritacollective.com.