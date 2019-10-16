JAZZ | Thomas Heberer's X Marks the Spot 

Fast-rising trumpeter Thomas Heberer has worked with a "who's who" of jazz luminaries, including Steve Lacy, Dave Douglas and Oliver Lake. Born in Germany in 1965, Heberer began playing at age 11. His wide-ranging activities include a long-time stint with the ICP Orchestra and composing music for Pina Bausch's dance company. In his own quartet, X Marks the Spot, Heberer takes a more avant-garde approach, with excellent collaborators Michael Bates on bass; guitarist Terrence McManus, and Jeff Davis on drums.

Thomas Heberer's X Marks the Spot plays Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 students, $20 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; thomasheberer.com.