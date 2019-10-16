Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 16, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ | Thomas Heberer's X Marks the Spot 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Fast-rising trumpeter Thomas Heberer has worked with a "who's who" of jazz luminaries, including Steve Lacy, Dave Douglas and Oliver Lake. Born in Germany in 1965, Heberer began playing at age 11. His wide-ranging activities include a long-time stint with the ICP Orchestra and composing music for Pina Bausch's dance company. In his own quartet, X Marks the Spot, Heberer takes a more avant-garde approach, with excellent collaborators Michael Bates on bass; guitarist Terrence McManus, and Jeff Davis on drums.

Thomas Heberer's X Marks the Spot plays Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 students, $20 at door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; thomasheberer.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
16 Thu
17 Fri
18 Sat
19 Sun
20 Mon
21 Tue
22
Live from Hochstein: RPO @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: RPO @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Blacktop Daddies @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance: Music Makers, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 16-22, 2019
Cover Story:
A former paperboy's story of sexual abuse
Rick Bates claims in a lawsuit against Gannett Co. that he was sexually abused as a paperboy in 1983 read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.