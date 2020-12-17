Jazz trio Charlie Lindner and The Pickle Mafia bring holiday spice to virtual concert Friday 

The Pickle Mafia is (left to right) Marco Cirigliano, Charlie Lindner, and Ben Chilbert.
If you’re looking for a way to spice up your holiday season, jazz pianist-turned-picklemonger Charlie Lindner has two ways to make it happen. There is his dynamic piano trio The Pickle Mafia, and the habanero, jalapeno and ghost pepper-flavored pickles of the same name.
On Dec. 18, the band will ring in the yuletide as well as bassist Ben Chilbert’s 30th birthday with a live-streamed concert. The progressive, hard-grooving group will play two sets, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., on Facebook Live.
An inventive composer-arranger and a fluid player, Lindner plays jazz that’s unpredictable but always harmonically satisfying, if a little experimental. And the highly skilled rhythm section, rounded out by Marco Cirigliano, adds a tinge of funk to the proceedings.
Charlie Lindner and The Pickle Mafia play Friday, Dec. 18, at 8 and 10 p.m. on Facebook Live. The concert is free; tips are suggested at $thepicklemafia on Cash App and @Charles-Lindner-2 via Venmo. charlielindner.com/the-pickle-mafia.