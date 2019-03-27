JAZZ | Trio East 

After 19 years together and four CD's to their credit, drummer Rich Thompson, trumpeter Clay Jenkins and bassist Jeff Campbell — known collectively as Trio East — are as musically tight as it gets. All are professors at the Eastman School of Music, but when they're not professing, Thompson has played with the Count Basie Orchestra, Clark Terry, and others. Campbell has worked with Marian McPartland, Gene Bertoncini, and many more. After playing with Buddy Rich and others, Jenkins remains a vital member of the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.

Trio East performs Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. at the Tower Fine Arts Center's Mainstage Theatre, 180 Holley Street, Brockport. $9-$17. 395-2787. brockport.edu; trioeast.bandcamp.com.