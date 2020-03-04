Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

.
JAZZ | Twin Talk 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAREN CELEST
  • PHOTO BY MAREN CELEST

Bassist, singer, and composer Katie Ernst was bending ears even before graduating from the Eastman School of Music. Now a major player in the Chicago music scene, the triple-threat musician has joined with tenor sax player Dustin Laurenzi and drummer Andrew Green (drums) to form the trio Twin Talk. Whether tackling a standard or performing her own song cycle based on the poetry of Dorothy Parker, Ernst is a formidable singer. Bandmates Laurenzi and Green are every bit as strong, joining Ernst in gorgeously subtle ballads and ferocious, experimental excursions alike.

Twin Talk plays Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue, $15. 271-3354. bopshop.com; twintalk.bandcamp.com.

