October 09, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

.
JAZZ | Velvet Gentlemen 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RON LIPSON
  • PHOTO BY RON LIPSON

At the age of 12, Dan Willis (pictured) was already playing his saxophone and oboe on the Buffalo jazz scene. After graduating from the Eastman School of Music, in 1992 he headed to New York, where he gained a reputation as an adventurous player on sax and EWI (Electric Wind Instrument). For over a decade, Willis has led a quartet whose name is derived from the nickname of French composer Erik Satie. In 2010, Velvet Gentlemen recorded an album of Satie's music. The group also features guitarist Pete McCann, heir apparent to fusion guitarist John McLaughlin, who has endorsed McCann's work with the Mahavishnu Project. Rounding out the band are Evan Gregor on bass and drummer Ian Froman.

Velvet Gentlemen plays Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 students, $20 door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; danwillismusic.com.

