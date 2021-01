Jon Seiger brings Jazz Age sound to 75 Stutson Street concert on Thursday 

click to enlarge

Vocalist, trumpeter, and pianist Jon Seiger will bring the vintage sound of the Jazz Age to 75 Stutson Street’s Thursday Night Jazz series this week.Backed by the All-Stars, a supporting cast of skilled instrumentalists, Seiger taps directly into the vibe of the ‘20s and ‘30s jazz ballads and dance tunes. With a voice that conjures the spirit of Louis Armstrong, Seiger exudes old-school charm and an expressive musicality, whether the bandleader is belting out a love song or letting loose with a brassy melody on his trumpet.While the 8 p.m. concert on Thursday, Jan. 7 will have a small live audience of up to 25 people, per COVID-19 guidelines (doors at 7:30 pm, $20 suggested donation), music lovers who would prefer to enjoy the concert from home can do so by streaming the performance online via Twitch . Email stutson75@gmail.com, call 615-4551, or visit Facebook