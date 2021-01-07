Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 07, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Jon Seiger brings Jazz Age sound to 75 Stutson Street concert on Thursday 

By
click to enlarge Jazz musician Jon Seiger.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS

Jazz musician Jon Seiger.

Vocalist, trumpeter, and pianist Jon Seiger will bring the vintage sound of the Jazz Age to 75 Stutson Street’s Thursday Night Jazz series this week.

Backed by the All-Stars, a supporting cast of skilled instrumentalists, Seiger taps directly into the vibe of the ‘20s and ‘30s jazz ballads and dance tunes. With a voice that conjures the spirit of Louis Armstrong, Seiger exudes old-school charm and an expressive musicality, whether the bandleader is belting out a love song or letting loose with a brassy melody on his trumpet.

While the 8 p.m. concert on Thursday, Jan. 7 will have a small live audience of up to 25 people, per COVID-19 guidelines (doors at 7:30 pm, $20 suggested donation), music lovers who would prefer to enjoy the concert from home can do so by streaming the performance online via Twitch. Email stutson75@gmail.com, call 615-4551, or visit Facebook.



Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12 Wed
13

ECMS Russian Family Concert @ Eastman School of Music

Very Hairy January with Tyler Westcott: Banjo Juice Jazz Band @ Virtual Little Cafe

Maria Gillard @ Virtual Little Cafe

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News