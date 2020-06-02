Judge gives Democrats authority to choose elections commissioner 

The voting process presented to the court Tuesday in a video conference hearing would have party members drive up to a ballot box, confirm their identity, and cast a vote from their vehicle.Lawyers said members could make multiple choices in order of preference. If no one candidate received a majority of votes, the votes for the least-favored candidates would be thrown out or recast until a winner prevailed.Ark asked the parties in the lawsuit to reconvene via video conference on June 12.Plonczynski-Figueora said he believed the election could be held as early as June 8.The vote for a commissioner comes at a critical time not only for the party, but for the broader election process in Monroe County. The presidential primary and a string of other primaries, including those for county, state, and federal races, are scheduled for June 23.Like other county boards of elections in New York, Monroe County’s is overseen by co-commissioners representing the Democratic and Republican parties.