Judge strikes down city's RCSD referendum 

State Supreme Court Justice Scott Odorisi has ruled that a city-backed referendum on a state takeover of the Rochester City School District should not appear on the November ballot.This morning, Odorisi issued his decision on a school district lawsuit aimed at stopping the referendum, and he sided with the district. He ruled that the city's Local Law No. 4 – which removes language about the school board from the city's charter and calls for the revisions to be put to a public vote – is invalid. And he also wrote that "the ensuing referendum is a void advisory referendum."Odorisi also issued a judgment that blocks the city from "implementing a materially revised version of Local Law No. 4."The decision is a major defeat for Mayor Lovely Warren, who earlier this year began a push to change the governance of the Rochester school district, primarily by removing the school board. Odorisi also forcefully rejected any notion that the June 12 letter Warren sent to voters about the referendum was educational and within the scope of the law."The letter's message is a loud and clear endorsement of the Referendum, and strongly suggests that the voter should be too," he wrote in his decision.The judge heard arguments on the case Thursday morning. His decision is attached below.